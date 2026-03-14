Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,454,557 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the February 12th total of 828,771 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 833,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 833,009 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,937. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36.

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Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 86.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 769.5% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

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The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

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