Dean Capital Management Acquires New Position in Visteon Corporation $VC

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000. Visteon accounts for about 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Visteon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 38,598 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 20.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,882 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Visteon by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 326,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,129,000 after purchasing an additional 28,628 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,028,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $89.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15. Visteon Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $129.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Visteon Increases Dividend

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.88. Visteon had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visteon Corporation will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Visteon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. Visteon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price objective on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.33.

View Our Latest Report on Visteon

Insider Activity at Visteon

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $4,620,888.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,401,242.88. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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