Dean Capital Management Reduces Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. $CSGS

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.09% of CSG Systems International worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 10.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 344.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CSG Systems International Stock Performance

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $79.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.65 and a 52-week high of $80.67.

CSG Systems International Increases Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.20. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 36.85% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company had revenue of $323.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSG Systems International

About CSG Systems International

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ: CSGS) is a global provider of business support systems and digital monetization solutions designed for communications and media service providers. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, the company delivers a suite of subscription billing, customer care, revenue management and digital commerce offerings that enable operators to launch, manage and monetize connectivity, entertainment and IoT services. CSG’s software platforms are built to support high-volume transaction processing, real-time rating and modern customer engagement capabilities.

Since its incorporation in 1982, CSG has expanded its footprint across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

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