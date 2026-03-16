Dean Capital Management Acquires 10,055 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,153 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares during the period. QCR comprises approximately 1.2% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.24% of QCR worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James D. Klein sold 554 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $45,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,885. This trade represents a 42.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $772,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,587.84. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCR Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of QCR stock opened at $81.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. QCR had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from QCR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s payout ratio is presently 3.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on QCRH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of QCR from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of QCR from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on QCR from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

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QCR Profile

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

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