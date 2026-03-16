Cohu, Inc. $COHU Shares Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,345 shares during the period. Cohu accounts for about 1.0% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.27% of Cohu worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Cohu by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 202.7% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 135.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COHU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cohu from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Cohu Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.09 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu Profile

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc is a global provider of semiconductor test and inspection solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products designed to support chip manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers, and electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company’s product lineup includes automatic test handlers, wafer probers, test sockets, thermal subassembly systems and burn-in boards, all engineered to optimize throughput, accuracy and reliability in semiconductor production and final test.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Poway, California, Cohu has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to become a recognized leader in test handling and interconnect technologies.

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