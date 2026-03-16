Decheng Capital LLC Sells 33,700 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Decheng Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the quarter. Krystal Biotech accounts for about 1.0% of Decheng Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Decheng Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Krystal Biotech worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 727,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,045,000 after buying an additional 327,067 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,567,000 after buying an additional 189,245 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,306,000 after buying an additional 128,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Krystal Biotech news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $3,401,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,200.52. This trade represents a 39.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dino A. Rossi sold 18,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total transaction of $4,953,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,570,614.31. This represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,164 shares of company stock valued at $34,538,578. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS stock opened at $247.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.09. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $298.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.30 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 52.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. Bank of America upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Krystal Biotech from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $220.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $336.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.