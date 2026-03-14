International Paper (NYSE:IP) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.45 and last traded at $35.5220, with a volume of 4773662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Paper from $51.80 to $50.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

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International Paper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 14.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 13,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,060.36. This represents a 102.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail purchased 50,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased a total of 76,092 shares of company stock worth $2,999,064 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

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