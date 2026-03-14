Corning (NYSE:GLW) Trading Down 1.6% – Should You Sell?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.90 and last traded at $129.66. Approximately 8,003,279 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 11,133,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.76.

Key Corning News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $103.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.75.

Corning Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,860. This represents a 55.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 233,201 shares of company stock worth $32,614,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 295,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after acquiring an additional 156,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,952,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,151,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,895 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 32.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,367,000 after purchasing an additional 116,583 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Corning by 638.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 546,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,736,000 after purchasing an additional 472,365 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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