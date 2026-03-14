Promising Penny Stocks To Watch Today – March 13th

bioAffinity Technologies, Banco Bradesco, and Firefly Neuroscience are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small or thinly traded companies—often trading over-the-counter or on secondary markets—and are commonly defined by the SEC as shares that typically trade for less than $5 each. They tend to be highly volatile and illiquid, carry greater information and fraud risk, and are considered speculative investments with the potential for large gains or significant losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

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bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF)

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.

Banco Bradesco (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBD

Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF)

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc., a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, provides neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. The company offers Brain Network Analytics, a software that focuses on diagnostic and treatment for people suffering from mental illnesses and cognitive disorders, including depression, dementia, anxiety disorders, concussions, and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AIFF

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