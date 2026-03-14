iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 188,432 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 811% from the previous session’s volume of 20,682 shares.The stock last traded at $109.65 and had previously closed at $109.92.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.31.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

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