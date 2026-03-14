Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

Better Home & Finance Holding Company (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.32 and last traded at $36.7410. 247,367 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 421,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Better Home & Finance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Better Home & Finance in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Better Home & Finance Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $540.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

Insider Transactions at Better Home & Finance

In related news, COO Chad M. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Better Home & Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $180,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,791.30. This trade represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Paula Tuffin sold 8,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $229,876.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 42,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,102.29. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,592 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,934 and sold 42,014 shares valued at $1,423,039. Corporate insiders own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Better Home & Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better Home & Finance during the second quarter valued at $1,797,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Better Home & Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,647,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Home & Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Better Home & Finance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Home & Finance Holding Co engages in the provision of comprehensive homeownership services. It offers mortgage loans, real estate agent services, and title and homeowner’s insurance services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

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