Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 69.4% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 60,038 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the February 12th total of 35,439 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 149,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 149,773 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSJS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,153,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,373,000 after acquiring an additional 374,157 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,927,000 after acquiring an additional 187,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 851,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 695,104 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 582,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 493,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 68,966 shares during the period.

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Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

BSJS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,290. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.1059 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

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The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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