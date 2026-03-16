Dean Capital Management Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the period. YETI accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of YETI worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 298,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 46,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in YETI by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 156,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in YETI by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 114,565 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth about $2,671,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 124.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 519,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 287,927 shares during the period.

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YETI Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $40.70. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $583.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.43 million. YETI had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.53%. YETI’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on YETI from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Roth Mkm upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

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YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company’s portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI’s products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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