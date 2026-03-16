CSM Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

CSM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 169,898 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $44.90 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 25.42%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 10.35%.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 37,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $1,560,563.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,484.67. The trade was a 54.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

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PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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