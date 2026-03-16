Destination Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 762,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Destination Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.60% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $78,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

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iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $103.38 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.67 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

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