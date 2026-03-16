Amgen Inc. $AMGN Position Decreased by Cannell & Spears LLC

Cannell & Spears LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 27,765.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,700,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,870,880,000 after buying an additional 6,676,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,663,726,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,795,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,303,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,711,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,996,807,000 after acquiring an additional 841,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,893,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,600,043,000 after acquiring an additional 687,735 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amgen from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $366.21 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.43 and a 1-year high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a return on equity of 148.37% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Key Stories Impacting Amgen

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Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen’s work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen’s commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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