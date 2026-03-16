Destination Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Destination Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JNJ opened at $241.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $251.71. The stock has a market cap of $582.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, January 5th. HSBC increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

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About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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