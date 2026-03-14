Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Keyera Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock traded up C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$54.05. The company had a trading volume of 946,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,957. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$37.80 and a twelve month high of C$54.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.74. The firm has a market cap of C$12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.50.

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Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keyera will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keyera

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

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