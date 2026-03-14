Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invesco Bond Fund Price Performance

NYSE VBF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,825. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

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Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile

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Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE: VBF) is an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to provide investors with diversified exposure to investment-grade fixed-income securities. Launched and overseen by Invesco’s fixed income team, the fund primarily invests in U.S. government and corporate debt, alongside sectors such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities. Its objective is to offer a balance of current income and preservation of capital through broad market participation and sector-specific opportunities.

The fund’s strategy emphasizes intermediate-duration bonds, allowing portfolio managers to adjust interest-rate and credit exposures in response to evolving market conditions.

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