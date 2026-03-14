Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Issues Earnings Results

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDR traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,235. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19.

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Institutional Trading of Mobile-health Network Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Mobile-health Network Solutions accounts for approximately 0.0% of Yorkville Advisors Global LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Yorkville Advisors Global LP owned about 2.98% of Mobile-health Network Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mobile-health Network Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobile-health Network Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MNDR

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website. The company also provides a range of primary healthcare services, including general medical consultations, treatment and management of acute and chronic conditions in adults and children, vaccinations, and health screenings for work permit applications, as well as pre-employment health screening, children's health services, geriatric care services, and minor surgical procedures.

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