SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $183.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.97 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.
Here are the key takeaways from SNDL’s conference call:
- SNDL more than doubled annual free cash flow to CAD 18 million in 2025 and reported record full?year net revenue, gross profit, adjusted operating income, and free cash flow, citing disciplined working capital and operational improvements.
- The company achieved its first-ever positive full?year adjusted operating income and a record quarterly adjusted operating income (CAD 12.8M), driven by gross margin expansion (120 bps full year) and G&A/store productivity initiatives.
- Revenue pressure emerged in Q4 with net revenue down 2% YoY (CAD 252M) as market slowdowns in liquor (~3% decline) and a late?2025 cannabis deceleration weighed on same?store sales despite share gains.
- SNDL entered 2026 with a strong balance sheet—no debt and over CAD 250 million in unrestricted cash—used for higher capex (?+50% YoY) to open stores, the first stage of the Cost Cannabis acquisition, and 15.1M shares repurchased since Q4 2024.
- U.S. portfolio exposure has been simplified to Parallel and Skymint, with management expecting foreclosure/receivership resolutions (likely Q2 2026) that could repatriate capital but retain execution and timing risk.
SNDL Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,451. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL
SNDL News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting SNDL this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record profitability and cash generation — SNDL reported record full?year net revenue (C$946.4M), record gross profit (C$258.6M) and a meaningful improvement in operating results (Q4 operating income C$11.8M). Free cash flow more than doubled to C$18.0M for 2025, supporting liquidity and optionality. SNDL Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operational Results
- Positive Sentiment: Stronger margins and segment recovery — Gross margin hit new highs (27.3% FY), driven by cannabis retail margin expansion and better SG&A efficiency; Cannabis retail delivered double?digit full?year growth (+11.4%). These trends drove adjusted operating income to roughly break?even on a full?year basis. SNDL Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Balance sheet strength & share buybacks — SNDL reported C$252.2M cash and no debt at year?end and has repurchased ~4.3M shares since Dec 2025 (15.1M total since Q4 2024), giving management flexibility for M&A or continued buybacks. Quiver Quant — Record Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Ongoing operational changes — Management highlighted ERP consolidation nearing completion, C$20M+ annualized cost savings from restructuring and strategic organic investments (store openings). These are execution items investors should monitor for realization risk and timing. Yahoo Finance — Company Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Progress on U.S. investments & regulatory catalysts — Restructurings at SunStream/Parallel/Skymint are progressing and the company called out potential upside from U.S. cannabis rescheduling, but timing/outcomes remain uncertain. This is a longer?dated optionality item for SNDL’s investment portfolio. Quiver Quant — Investment Portfolio & Restructuring
- Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue miss and mixed EPS context — While EPS beat (reported US$0.03 vs est. US$0.01), reported quarterly revenue was below some analyst estimates (conversion/FX differences across releases noted), which likely pressured near?term sentiment. MarketBeat — Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Retail headwinds in Liquor segment — Liquor same?store sales declined (?4.0% in Q4, ?2.3% FY), reflecting softer market demand; continued weakness here could limit top?line expansion despite cannabis growth. GlobeNewswire — Segment Results
- Negative Sentiment: Investment recoveries carry execution risk — SunStream exposure (including Cannabist notes) and remaining legal/process milestones for Parallel/Skymint present recovery uncertainty; outcomes could swing future earnings/valuation. Fool — Earnings Call Transcript
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
About SNDL
SNDL Inc, formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc, is a Canada-based consumer packaged goods company focused on the production, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, SNDL operates multiple cultivation and processing facilities across Canada, including indoor and hybrid greenhouses in British Columbia and Ontario. The company serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, supplying provincial distributors as well as operating through its own wholesale and retail networks.
The company’s product portfolio spans dried flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, cannabis oils, edibles and infused beverages under a variety of in-house brands.
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