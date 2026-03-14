SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $183.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.97 million. SNDL had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

Here are the key takeaways from SNDL’s conference call:

Get SNDL alerts:

SNDL more than doubled annual free cash flow to CAD 18 million in 2025 and reported record full?year net revenue, gross profit, adjusted operating income, and free cash flow, citing disciplined working capital and operational improvements.

in 2025 and reported record full?year net revenue, gross profit, adjusted operating income, and free cash flow, citing disciplined working capital and operational improvements. The company achieved its first-ever positive full?year adjusted operating income and a record quarterly adjusted operating income (CAD 12.8M), driven by gross margin expansion (120 bps full year) and G&A/store productivity initiatives.

Revenue pressure emerged in Q4 with net revenue down 2% YoY (CAD 252M) as market slowdowns in liquor (~3% decline) and a late?2025 cannabis deceleration weighed on same?store sales despite share gains.

SNDL entered 2026 with a strong balance sheet—no debt and over CAD 250 million in unrestricted cash—used for higher capex (?+50% YoY) to open stores, the first stage of the Cost Cannabis acquisition, and 15.1M shares repurchased since Q4 2024.

in unrestricted cash—used for higher capex (?+50% YoY) to open stores, the first stage of the Cost Cannabis acquisition, and 15.1M shares repurchased since Q4 2024. U.S. portfolio exposure has been simplified to Parallel and Skymint, with management expecting foreclosure/receivership resolutions (likely Q2 2026) that could repatriate capital but retain execution and timing risk.

SNDL Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,451. SNDL has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SNDL

SNDL News Roundup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SNDL in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SNDL by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SNDL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SNDL by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 354,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 155,854 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in SNDL by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,853,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after buying an additional 338,278 shares during the last quarter.

Here are the key news stories impacting SNDL this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SNDL in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SNDL

About SNDL

(Get Free Report)

SNDL Inc, formerly known as Sundial Growers Inc, is a Canada-based consumer packaged goods company focused on the production, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, SNDL operates multiple cultivation and processing facilities across Canada, including indoor and hybrid greenhouses in British Columbia and Ontario. The company serves both adult-use and medical cannabis markets, supplying provincial distributors as well as operating through its own wholesale and retail networks.

The company’s product portfolio spans dried flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, cannabis oils, edibles and infused beverages under a variety of in-house brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SNDL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNDL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.