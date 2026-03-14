Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 14.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) fell 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.87 and last traded at GBX 2.90. 1,815,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 625,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40.

Videndum Trading Down 20.4%

The company has a market capitalization of £2.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.92.

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About Videndum

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Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises. Our product portfolio includes camera supports, video transmission systems and monitors, live streaming solutions, smartphone accessories, robotic camera systems, prompters, LED lighting, mobile power, bags, backgrounds and motion control, audio capture and noise reduction equipment.

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