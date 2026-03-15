Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,559,554 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the February 12th total of 1,983,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Gentera Stock Performance

CMPRF opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Gentera has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

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Gentera Company Profile

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Gentera is a Mexico-based financial services holding company focused on providing microfinance and digital banking solutions to underserved consumer and microenterprise segments. Through its primary subsidiary, Compartamos Banco, Gentera specializes in small-ticket, unsecured loans designed to foster income-generating activities and personal financial resilience. The company’s mission centers on responsible lending practices, financial inclusion and empowering clients through tailored credit products and financial education.

In addition to microcredit, Gentera offers a suite of complementary products including voluntary savings accounts, microinsurance policies and remittance services.

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