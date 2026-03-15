Bridgefront Capital LLC Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Bridgefront Capital LLC lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $199.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.82. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $306.00 price target on TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings raised TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reuben M. Shaffer sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $333,777.75. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,945 shares of company stock worth $7,528,616. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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