Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in February

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 58,200 shares, an increase of 56.5% from the February 12th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 13,289 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

Baylin Technologies stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Baylin Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.20.

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About Baylin Technologies

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Baylin Technologies Inc is a Canada-based designer and manufacturer of radio frequency (RF) products and solutions for wireless infrastructure. The company’s portfolio includes a range of antennas, cable assemblies, filters, combiners and related passive RF components that support macro cell and small cell networks, in?building distributed antenna systems (DAS) and private network deployments. Baylin’s offerings are engineered to optimize network performance by delivering reliable signal transmission, low loss and wide bandwidth across multiple frequency bands.

Founded in the 1980s and headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Baylin Technologies operates manufacturing and engineering facilities in Canada, the United States and Asia.

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