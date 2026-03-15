TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Stake Boosted by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. TXNM Energy accounts for 0.1% of Centiva Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.21% of TXNM Energy worth $12,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in TXNM Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after buying an additional 32,776 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TXNM Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,169,000 after acquiring an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of TXNM Energy by 47.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 252,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 81,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXNM shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TXNM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TXNM stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.55.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.12). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $533.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.75%.

About TXNM Energy

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources.

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