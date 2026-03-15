MCAN Mortgage (OTCMKTS:MAMTF) Shares Down 5.6% – What’s Next?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:MAMTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.38 and last traded at C$16.38. 2,298 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.36.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Down 5.6%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.01.

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MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

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MCAN Mortgage Corp., trading under the symbol MAMTF on the OTC Markets, is a Toronto-based specialty mortgage lender and a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCAN Financial Group Inc The company focuses on non-prime and self-employed borrowers, providing tailored residential and commercial mortgage solutions across Canada. Headquartered in Ontario, MCAN Mortgage leverages its in-house underwriting expertise and risk management framework to serve a niche market underserved by traditional chartered banks.

The company’s product suite includes purchase and refinance mortgages, equity take-out loans, credit-impaired financing, and term and bridge loans for both single-family residential properties and multi-unit residential or commercial real estate.

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