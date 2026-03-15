Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.4910 and last traded at $0.4910. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5076.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.

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Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. is a leading Chinese automotive manufacturer headquartered in Shenyang, Liaoning Province. Established in 1992, the company is engaged in the design, development, production and sale of passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. Through strategic alliances and proprietary research, Brilliance China Automotive offers a diverse portfolio of sedans, multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs), light trucks and buses, catering to a wide range of customers in both private and commercial sectors.

A cornerstone of Brilliance China Automotive’s operations is its joint venture with BMW, formed in 2003.

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