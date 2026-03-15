Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Shares Down 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.4910 and last traded at $0.4910. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5076.
Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51.
A cornerstone of Brilliance China Automotive’s operations is its joint venture with BMW, formed in 2003.
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