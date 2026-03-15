Intel Corporation $INTC Shares Sold by Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,804,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,473,326 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.06% of Intel worth $94,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 89.2% in the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $34,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.74.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Trading Up 1.1%

INTC opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $228.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.05, a PEG ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This trade represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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