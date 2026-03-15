Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.6% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $32,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,407,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,553,000 after purchasing an additional 45,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $593.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $608.68.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

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Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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