Bernard Mensah Sells 94,000 Shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) insider Bernard Mensah sold 94,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. This trade represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.47. The stock has a market cap of $335.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

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Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Evercore set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 7,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America News Summary

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Bank of America Company Profile

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Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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