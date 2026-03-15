Iren (OTC:IRDEY) Trading Down 10.4% – Time to Sell?

Iren SpA (OTC:IRDEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 10.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. Approximately 1,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 903% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

Iren Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19.

Iren Company Profile

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Iren SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-utility company in Italy. It operates through Networks, Waste Management, Energy, Market, and Other Services segments. The company produces and distributes electricity primarily from hydroelectric, thermoelectric, cogeneration, and other renewables, as well as distributes natural gas. It distributes electrical energy through 7,872 kilometers of medium and low voltage networks to approximately 729,000 connected users; and natural gas through its network of approximately 8,160 kilometers of high, medium, and low-pressure pipes to approximately 738,000 customers.

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