Clearline Capital LP Invests $930,000 in OneStream, Inc. $OS

Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in OneStream by 212.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 186,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 126,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of OneStream by 13.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,018,000 after acquiring an additional 314,278 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in OneStream by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in OneStream by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 102,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of OneStream by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at OneStream

In related news, CAO Pamela Mcintyre sold 6,505 shares of OneStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $153,387.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 58,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,612.26. The trade was a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $169,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 206,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,631.71. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,503 shares of company stock worth $5,477,913. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OS. Wedbush downgraded shares of OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BTIG Research cut OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered OneStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded OneStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

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OneStream Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $23.57 on Friday. OneStream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -84.18 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 million. OneStream had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. OneStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneStream

(Free Report)

OneStream Software, Inc (NASDAQ: OS) is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company’s flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

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