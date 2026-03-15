Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH) Announces Earnings Results

Nobility Homes (OTCMKTS:NOBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. Nobility Homes had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

Nobility Homes Stock Down 0.9%

OTCMKTS:NOBH opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. Nobility Homes has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

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Nobility Homes Company Profile

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Nobility Homes, Inc (OTCMKTS:NOBH) is a U.S.-based manufacturer and retailer of factory-built housing solutions. The company specializes in the design, production and sale of single- and multi-section manufactured homes, park models and related utility structures. Its offerings are targeted at the affordable housing market and recreational communities, providing a range of floor plans and customization options to meet diverse customer needs.

Production is carried out in company-operated facilities using standardized modular construction techniques.

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