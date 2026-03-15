WonderFi Technologies (OTCMKTS:WONDF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

WonderFi Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:WONDF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.2365 and last traded at $0.2340. Approximately 75,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 122,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.2336.

WonderFi Technologies Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

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About WonderFi Technologies

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WonderFi Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: WONDF) is a Canada-based fintech company focused on digital asset solutions and blockchain-based financial services. Established to bridge the gap between traditional finance and emerging digital currencies, the company offers retail and institutional clients access to cryptocurrency markets through a regulated, user-friendly platform. WonderFi’s strategy centers on building a compliant ecosystem that simplifies digital asset management, trading and custody under one umbrella.

The company’s flagship offering is the Bitbuy cryptocurrency exchange, which provides spot trading for major digital assets including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

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