Short Interest in Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RBZHF) Declines By 24.8%

Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RBZHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 88 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the February 12th total of 117 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
About Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition
Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Corp is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware in 2021. The company was formed with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. As a blank check vehicle, Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Corp does not engage in any commercial operations until it identifies and completes a qualifying transaction.
The company’s search focuses on small- to mid-size technology enterprises across areas such as enterprise software, cybersecurity, data analytics and digital infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
Receive News & Ratings for Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Oakwood Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.