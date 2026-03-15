Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Trading Down 1.1% – What’s Next?

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.95 and last traded at $24.99. 2,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Down 1.1%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

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Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3631 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ: GECCO) are senior unsecured notes issued by Great Elm Capital Corp., a business development company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The notes carry a fixed interest rate of 5.875% per annum and mature in July 2026, with interest payable quarterly. These securities are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and represent a funding instrument used by the issuer to support its lending and investment activities.

Great Elm Capital Corp.

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