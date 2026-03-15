Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF $VCEB Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,489 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 2.98% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $95,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BATS VCEB opened at $62.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.95. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $60.36 and a 52-week high of $64.90.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.2284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

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