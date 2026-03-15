Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF $LQD

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,016 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 255.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Premier Financial Group bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

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iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

LQD stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.45 and a 12 month high of $112.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.

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