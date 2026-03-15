Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation $PNW

Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 1.4%

PNW stock opened at $102.90 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is a publicly traded utility holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company (APS), Pinnacle West generates, transmits and distributes electricity to more than one million residential, commercial and industrial customers across central and southern Arizona. The company’s regulated operations focus on delivering safe, reliable power while meeting evolving environmental standards.

The company’s diversified generation portfolio includes natural gas–fired plants, the nuclear-powered Palo Verde Generating Station—the largest nuclear facility in the United States by net output—plus growing investments in solar and battery storage projects.

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