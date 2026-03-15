Checkpoint Capital L.P. Has $32.61 Million Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Checkpoint Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the quarter. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for about 10.9% of Checkpoint Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Checkpoint Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $32,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 546.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $72,048,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $56,181,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,632,000 after buying an additional 587,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 413.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 549,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,705,000 after buying an additional 442,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $817,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,474.45. This represents a 94.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 48,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,306 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $105.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

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Key Stories Impacting Corcept Therapeutics

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Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.29. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $202.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.94 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 12.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

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