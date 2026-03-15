Checkpoint Capital L.P. Takes Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. $STOK

Checkpoint Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 212,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,983,000. Stoke Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.7% of Checkpoint Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Checkpoint Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of Stoke Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Loop Capital set a $35.00 target price on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Arthur Tzianabos sold 4,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $174,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,560. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Adrian R. Krainer sold 33,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $1,321,076.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 283,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,421.48. This represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.07. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $40.22.

About Stoke Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing genetic medicines to upregulate protein production for the treatment of rare neuromuscular and neurological disorders. Founded in 2014, the company applies its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO™) platform to design antisense oligonucleotides that selectively modulate RNA splicing and enhance expression of functional proteins.

The company’s lead program, STK-001, is an antisense oligonucleotide therapy designed to increase production of the sodium channel protein SCN1A and is currently in clinical development for Dravet syndrome, a severe childhood-onset epilepsy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.