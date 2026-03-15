Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 285,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,905,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Klaviyo by 317.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 466.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KVYO. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

Trending Headlines about Klaviyo

Here are the key news stories impacting Klaviyo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings beat and growth: Klaviyo reported better-than-expected Q4 results (EPS $0.19 vs. $0.17; revenue $350.2M, +29.6% YoY), which supports longer-term revenue trajectory. MarketBeat KVYO

Earnings beat and growth: Klaviyo reported better-than-expected Q4 results (EPS $0.19 vs. $0.17; revenue $350.2M, +29.6% YoY), which supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: Several large managers have added or increased positions recently (Morgan Stanley, Capital International, Vanguard), indicating confidence from some institutional investors. MarketBeat KVYO

Institutional buying: Several large managers have added or increased positions recently (Morgan Stanley, Capital International, Vanguard), indicating confidence from some institutional investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautiously constructive: the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target near the mid-$30s, so sell-side expectations are mixed but not uniformly negative. Analyst Rating Note

Analyst consensus remains cautiously constructive: the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target near the mid-$30s, so sell-side expectations are mixed but not uniformly negative. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares (~$4.13M), a sizable transaction that can signal liquidity-taking and pressures sentiment among investors. CEO Sale

Large insider selling — CEO sale: CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares (~$4.13M), a sizable transaction that can signal liquidity-taking and pressures sentiment among investors. Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares and other insiders (e.g., Landon Edmond) have reduced stakes in recent trades — cumulative insider disposals increase near-term supply risk. Insider Trades

Additional insider sales: CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares and other insiders (e.g., Landon Edmond) have reduced stakes in recent trades — cumulative insider disposals increase near-term supply risk. Negative Sentiment: Negative coverage/skepticism: Recent write-ups flagged the CEO’s multi-million-dollar stock sales as a potential sell signal, and at least one outlet lowered its near-term view to “Hold,” adding to bearish headlines. Fool Article Wall Street Zen Cut

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.36 and a beta of 1.28. Klaviyo, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $37.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other news, Director Ed Hallen sold 117,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $3,568,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,824.64. This trade represents a 46.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Bialecki sold 206,827 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $4,128,266.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,784,479 shares of company stock valued at $44,063,625. Company insiders own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

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