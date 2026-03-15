Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $242.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $204.66 and a 12-month high of $268.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.81.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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