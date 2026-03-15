Short Interest in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Grows By 46.6%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 269,731 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the February 12th total of 183,999 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PINWF opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

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About Pinewood Technologies Group

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Pinewood Technologies Group PLC is an automotive software provider. The Company is engaged in the dealer management software business. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, formerly known as Pendragon PLC, is based in United Kingdom.

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