Short Interest in Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF) Grows By 46.6%

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (OTCMKTS:PINWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 269,731 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the February 12th total of 183,999 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,134 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days.
Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PINWF opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Pinewood Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $7.25.
About Pinewood Technologies Group
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