Pacific Asset Management LLC Sells 149,502 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149,502 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 14.7% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $24,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9,700.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,657,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,494,000 after buying an additional 2,630,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,085,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,852 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,767,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 143.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,764,000 after acquiring an additional 865,123 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $95.25 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5246 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

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