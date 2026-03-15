Cannell & Spears LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Cannell & Spears LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,415,795,000 after buying an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $631.40 and a 200 day moving average of $621.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $641.81.

Key Headlines Impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.