Wabtec $WAB Shares Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Wabtec by 12,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Wabtec by 6,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Wabtec by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 18,900.0% in the third quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabtec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded Wabtec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $2,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 60,487 shares in the company, valued at $15,926,227.10. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.87, for a total value of $970,624.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,722.67. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,310 shares of company stock worth $8,541,509. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $151.81 and a 12 month high of $266.27.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Wabtec announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wabtec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.