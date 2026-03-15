CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) General Counsel Sells $147,840.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Kasinger sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $147,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 87,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,632. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $48.75 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26.

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CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 16,569.77% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 97.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting CRISPR Therapeutics

Positive Sentiment: FY?2025 commercial progress: management reported $116M in FY?25 revenue driven by CASGEVY, including $54M in Q4, which supports the company’s early commercial trajectory and longer?term revenue potential. Read More.

FY?2025 commercial progress: management reported $116M in FY?25 revenue driven by CASGEVY, including $54M in Q4, which supports the company’s early commercial trajectory and longer?term revenue potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying noted: coverage flagged that ARK Invest added CRSP stock, indicating renewed institutional interest that can provide buying support and liquidity. Read More.

Institutional buying noted: coverage flagged that ARK Invest added CRSP stock, indicating renewed institutional interest that can provide buying support and liquidity. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst estimate tweaks: Brookline Capital made small near?term EPS adjustments (slightly less negative for FY?2026/FY?2027), a modest constructive signal for near?term earnings expectations.

Analyst estimate tweaks: Brookline Capital made small near?term EPS adjustments (slightly less negative for FY?2026/FY?2027), a modest constructive signal for near?term earnings expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Elevated retail interest: Zacks/Yahoo highlighted CRSP among most?searched stocks — this increases volatility potential but is not a directional fundamental driver. Read More.

Elevated retail interest: Zacks/Yahoo highlighted CRSP among most?searched stocks — this increases volatility potential but is not a directional fundamental driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data appears noisy: recent feeds show inconsistent/zero short?interest figures (likely data artifacts) and do not provide a clear positioning read.

Short?interest data appears noisy: recent feeds show inconsistent/zero short?interest figures (likely data artifacts) and do not provide a clear positioning read. Negative Sentiment: Convertible senior notes offering: CRISPR priced an upsized $550M convertible notes deal due 2031. Large convertibles can pressure shares (dilution risk, added supply) and were the proximate cause of a sharp intraday sell?off. Read More.

Convertible senior notes offering: CRISPR priced an upsized $550M convertible notes deal due 2031. Large convertibles can pressure shares (dilution risk, added supply) and were the proximate cause of a sharp intraday sell?off. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Samarth Kulkarni and General Counsel James Kasinger disclosed sales (roughly 9,798 and 2,800 shares) on March 11th; while routine SEC filings often reflect diversification or scheduled plans, investors frequently interpret such sales as negative near?term signals. Read More.

Insider selling: CEO Samarth Kulkarni and General Counsel James Kasinger disclosed sales (roughly 9,798 and 2,800 shares) on March 11th; while routine SEC filings often reflect diversification or scheduled plans, investors frequently interpret such sales as negative near?term signals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Recent price weakness and volatility: media reported multi?percent intraday declines following the financing announcement, which can trigger momentum selling and keep downward pressure on the stock. Read More.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting CRISPR Therapeutics this week:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 836.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRSP

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies based on the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company applies its proprietary technology to modify genes in human cells, aiming to create durable treatments for a range of serious diseases. Its research and development efforts focus on both ex vivo and in vivo applications, enabling targeted correction or disruption of disease-causing genes.

Among its lead programs is CTX001, an ex vivo edited cell therapy designed to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent ?-thalassemia in collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

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