Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 27,349 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,349 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 169,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,383 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 684.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 862,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,871,000 after acquiring an additional 752,411 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 22.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,293,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,789,000 after purchasing an additional 236,211 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 26.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $387.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This trade represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.39, for a total transaction of $873,093.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 136,321 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,724.19. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,574 shares of company stock worth $14,565,113 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ADI opened at $306.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $363.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.42 and a 200-day moving average of $275.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.